COVID-19: 2,729 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported 2,729 new cases and 10 more deaths.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,538, and 1,249 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities.
State health officials reported 156,857 cases have been confirmed since March, with 29,157 infections currently active.
The state’s seven-day rolling average is 2,629 cases per day, according to OSDH data.
The new cases recorded Monday included 455 in Tulsa County; three Tulsa County residents 50 or older were among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities.
Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma health commissioner, are set for a noon update Monday from the Capitol on the state's response to COVID-19.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 27,501 (+455)
Seven-day rolling average: 405 (+22)
Deaths: 238 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 156,857 (+2,729)
Deaths: 1,538 (+10)
Seven-day rolling average: 2,629 (+76)
Hospitalizations: 1,249 (+50)
United States
Confirmed cases: 11,065,237
Deaths: 246,526
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 54,563,236
Deaths: 1,319,882
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
