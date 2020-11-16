 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 2,729 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 2,729 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported 2,729 new cases and 10 more deaths.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,538, and 1,249 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities.

State health officials reported 156,857 cases have been confirmed since March, with 29,157 infections currently active.

The state’s seven-day rolling average is 2,629 cases per day, according to OSDH data.

The new cases recorded Monday included 455 in Tulsa County; three Tulsa County residents 50 or older were among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma health commissioner, are set for a noon update Monday from the Capitol on the state's response to COVID-19.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 27,501 (+455)

Seven-day rolling average: 405 (+22)

Deaths: 238 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 156,857 (+2,729)

Deaths: 1,538 (+10)

Seven-day rolling average: 2,629 (+76)

Hospitalizations: 1,249 (+50)

United States

Confirmed cases: 11,065,237

Deaths: 246,526

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 54,563,236

Deaths: 1,319,882

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma governor talks statewide mask mandate on Nov. 10

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News