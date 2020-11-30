COVID-19: 2,200 new cases reported in Oklahoma with nearly 1,600 hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,200 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.

Across the state, 1,587 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

The recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Creek, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County saw an additional 362 cases Monday, bringing the total to 33,569 infections confirmed. One additional death was reported in a Tulsa County patient.

According to state data, 197,745 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,275 currently active. A total of 163,727 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Some may be confused by the past several days of reporting. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the state did not release COVID-19 data on Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to those handling the data, the numbers reported Friday, Nov. 27 reflected information from Wednesday, Nov. 25. The numbers reported Saturday reflected data from Thursday and Friday. Sunday reporting was one day of data from Saturday.