COVID-19: 2,200 new cases reported in Oklahoma with nearly 1,600 hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,200 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.
Across the state, 1,587 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities.
The recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Creek, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens and Tulsa counties.
Tulsa County saw an additional 362 cases Monday, bringing the total to 33,569 infections confirmed. One additional death was reported in a Tulsa County patient.
According to state data, 197,745 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,275 currently active. A total of 163,727 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Some may be confused by the past several days of reporting. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the state did not release COVID-19 data on Thursday, Nov. 26.
According to those handling the data, the numbers reported Friday, Nov. 27 reflected information from Wednesday, Nov. 25. The numbers reported Saturday reflected data from Thursday and Friday. Sunday reporting was one day of data from Saturday.
Because of how the data has been reported by the state, seven-day rolling averages calculated by Tulsa World will reflect six days of data, including the Nov. 28 reporting that included two days' worth of information.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
State of Oklahoma
Deaths: 1,743 (+7)
Confirmed cases: 197,745 (+2,200)
Seven-day rolling average: 3,312 (-224)
Tulsa County
Deaths: 269 (+1)
Confirmed cases: 33,569 (+362)
Seven-day rolling average: 512 (-25)
United States
Confirmed cases: 13,399,855
Deaths: 266,986
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 62,875,460
Deaths: 1,461,763
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
A Tulsa ER doctor says he's frustrated so many are not following protocols when they’ve been exposed or infected: “People will be three or four days into this and take a test and it’s negative and think they’re done."
Councilors passed additional COVID-19-related measures at a special meeting Tuesday night, expanding the Tulsa Health Department's oversight of public events and adding means to punish businesses that are not complying with city mandates.
As Tulsa hit the third tier of Oklahoma's hospital surge plan over Thanksgiving, health care leaders are incredulous that such levels have been reached here, putting an ever-increasing strain on COVID-19 wards and workers while the numbers just keep rising.
“In the past, if a student had tested positive for COVID-19, any students who interacted with the case — up to the entire class — would have been required to move to distance learning for 14 days,” an official said.