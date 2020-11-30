 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 2,200 new cases reported in Oklahoma with more than 1,700 hospitalized
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 2,200 new cases reported in Oklahoma with more than 1,700 hospitalized

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in addition to 2,200 new cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.

Across the state, 1,718 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 461 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.

The recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Creek, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens and Tulsa counties. 

Tulsa County saw an additional 362 cases Monday, bringing the total to 33,569 infections confirmed. One additional death was reported in a Tulsa County patient.

According to state data, 197,745 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,275 currently active. A total of 163,727 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Some may be confused by the past several days of reporting. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the state did not release COVID-19 data on Thursday, Nov. 26. 

According to those handling the data, the numbers reported Friday, Nov. 27, reflected information from Wednesday, Nov. 25. The numbers reported Saturday reflected data from Thursday and Friday. Sunday reporting was one day of data from Saturday. 

Because of how the data has been reported by the state, seven-day rolling averages calculated by Tulsa World will reflect six days of data, including the Nov. 28 reporting that included two days' worth of information.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

State of Oklahoma

Deaths: 1,743 (+7)

Confirmed cases: 197,745 (+2,200)

Seven-day rolling average: 3,312 (-224)

Tulsa County

Deaths: 269 (+1)

Confirmed cases: 33,569 (+362)

Seven-day rolling average: 512 (-25)

United States

Confirmed cases: 13,522,247

Deaths: 267,844

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 63,139,635

Deaths: 1,465,963

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

