COVID-19: 2,197 new cases, six more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported six more deaths and 2,197 new infections have been confirmed.

The state’s death toll rose to 1,444, and 996 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as of the most recent survey of state facilities.

State health officials report 138,455 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 20,000 infections remained active Sunday. More than 116,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Monday include 302 in Tulsa County.

State officials had reported no new case information Sunday, "allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward." Officials said a further update would be offered at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Nov. 7 record 4,507 for new daily cases represented a 32% increase to the rolling seven-day average for Oklahoma.