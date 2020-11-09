COVID-19: 2,197 new cases, six more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported six more deaths and 2,197 new infections have been confirmed.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,444, and 996 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as of the most recent survey of state facilities.
State health officials report 138,455 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 20,000 infections remained active Sunday. More than 116,000 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Monday include 302 in Tulsa County.
State officials had reported no new case information Sunday, "allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward." Officials said a further update would be offered at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Nov. 7 record 4,507 for new daily cases represented a 32% increase to the rolling seven-day average for Oklahoma.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement Sunday that officials have no reason to believe that figure to be an anomaly "but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others."
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Saturday had encouraged Oklahomans to take precautions in a "unified effort" but stopped short of issuing any mandates amid the spike.
Nine Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.
ZIP codes in the red — or severe — category included 74134, 74119, 47103, 74104, 74050, 74021 (which includes Collinsville), 74033 (which includes Glenpool), 74008 (which includes Bixby) and 74011 (which includes southern Broken Arrow).
Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”
Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and four in yellow. One — 74131 — was shown in green.
This story will be updated.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 24,663
Deaths: 226
Support Local Journalism
Seven-day new case rolling average: 249
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 138,455
Deaths: 1,444
Hospitalizations: 996
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,894
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,985,509
Deaths: 237,619
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 50,591,307
Deaths: 1,258,817
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video: Saint Francis CEO shares his ongoing pandemic concerns
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.