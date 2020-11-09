 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 2,197 new cases, six more deaths reported in Oklahoma
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 2,197 new cases, six more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday reported six more deaths and 2,197 new infections have been confirmed. 

The state’s death toll rose to 1,444, and 996 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as of the most recent survey of state facilities. 

State health officials report 138,455 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 20,000 infections remained active Sunday. More than 116,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Monday include 302 in Tulsa County. 

State officials had reported no new case information Sunday, "allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward." Officials said a further update would be offered at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Nov. 7 record 4,507 for new daily cases represented a 32% increase to the rolling seven-day average for Oklahoma.

Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement Sunday that officials have no reason to believe that figure to be an anomaly "but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others."

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Saturday had encouraged Oklahomans to take precautions in a "unified effort" but stopped short of issuing any mandates amid the spike.

Nine Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.

ZIP codes in the red — or severe — category included 74134, 74119, 47103, 74104, 74050, 74021 (which includes Collinsville), 74033 (which includes Glenpool), 74008 (which includes Bixby) and 74011 (which includes southern Broken Arrow).

Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”

Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and four in yellow. One — 74131 — was shown in green. 

This story will be updated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 24,663

Deaths: 226 

Seven-day new case rolling average: 249

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 138,455 

Deaths: 1,444 

Hospitalizations: 996 

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,894 

United States

Confirmed cases: 9,985,509

Deaths: 237,619

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 50,591,307

Deaths: 1,258,817

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

