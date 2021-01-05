COVID-19: 19 more deaths reported as Oklahoma averages nearly 3,500 new cases daily

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,497 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths related to the virus as the state continued to lead the nation in test positivity.

The additional deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Garfield, Mayes, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Stephens and Tulsa counties.

Oklahoma has led the nation for COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1.

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,498; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.

According to state data, 308,268 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 271,693 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. More than 34,000 cases remain active.

A total of 1,909 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Monday, with 488 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.