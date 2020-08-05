The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced another 1,101 COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 17 deaths from the virus.
The number of fatal cases has been higher only once in daily reporting, when 21 deaths were announced April 21. Oklahoma's death toll is at 583.
Only one of those deaths was identified in the past 24 hours, and two, both women over the age of 65, were in Tulsa County, which saw 325 new cases Wednesday.
Six of Wednesday's reported deaths were in Oklahoma County, with two deaths each in Caddo, Cleveland and McCurtain Counties. Payne County also recorded one death of a woman over the age of 65.
Hospitalizations, considered the key metric by Tulsa officials in their COVID-19 response, have climbed back up to 645 across the state, according to state data Wednesday. For Tulsa County residents, hospitalizations are back up near record levels, with 175 patients in hospitals as of a survey Tuesday; 1,414 COVID-19 cases remain active, according to the Tulsa Health Department.