The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 597 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and announced another 17 people have died from the virus.
Two of those deaths were reported in Tulsa County, both men over the age of 65, while the county added 149 more cases. Wednesday's case numbers bring the state to 49,923 cases and 699 deaths since the pandemic began.
Rogers County also reported two deaths, a man and woman over 65, as well as a woman over 65 in Creek County. Five deaths were also reported in Pittsburg County, four women and one man over 65. Four of the state's new deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
According to state data, 566 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.