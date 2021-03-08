 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 165 new cases reported Monday; state death toll reaches 7,210
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 165 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, marking the 11th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily. 

The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases is 611 — the lowest it has been since mid-July, according to OSDH data. 

A total of 7,210 Oklahomans' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

OSDH reported 429,162 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 412,590 cases considered recovered. A total of 12,038 cases remained active Monday.

Tulsa County reported 40 new cases on Monday, bringing its seven-day rolling average of cases reported daily to 83. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,581 (+80)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 429,162 (+165)

United States

Confirmed cases: 29,001,272

Deaths: 525,136

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 116,966,556

Deaths: 2,595,106

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

