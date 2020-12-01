COVID-19: 15 more die in Oklahoma with record number hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,737 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus.

Across the state, 1,718 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 461 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.

The recently reported deaths were patients 50 or older from Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Coal, Creek, Garvin, Jackson, Major, Oklahoma, Stephens and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County saw an additional 294 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 33,863 infections confirmed. One additional death was reported in a Tulsa County patient.

According to state data, 199,482 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 30,318 currently active. A total of 167,406 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

State of Oklahoma