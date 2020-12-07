COVID-19: 15 more deaths reported; nearly 32,000 cases remain active in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,903 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 327 cases Monday, bringing the total to 36,702 cases. No additional deaths were reported Monday in Tulsa County.

According to state data, 218,389 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,742 currently active. A total of 184,736 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 44,851 and 334 deaths. It is also the most populous.

The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily is at 2,949 and has been increasing since Thursday.

A total of 1,459 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Sunday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 36,702 (+327)

Deaths: 289 (+0)

State of Oklahoma