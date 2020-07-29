The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 848 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with another 14 deaths from the virus.
The death toll is 523, with 34,623 infections confirmed since March, according to state data.
None of the deaths was identified in the past 24 hours. They included a man over the age of 65 in Tulsa County, which had 142 more cases Wednesday.
Osage, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties also recorded one death each of a man over 65, according to Wednesday’s report.
Statewide hospitalization numbers slightly declined from 663 on Tuesday to 647 on Wednesday.
In Tulsa County, 94 fatal cases have been reported with 6,870 patients considered recovered.
On Wednesday, leader of a U.S. House subcommittee said Wednesday that Gov. Kevin Stitt ignored recommendations from the White House coronoavirus task force to stop the spread of the virus and asked him to produce documents about guidance his administration received.
A letter written by Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, chairman of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, mentioned the White House task force report evaluation that “provides a dire assessment of the situation in Oklahoma, stating: Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%. Over the past week, Oklahoma continues to have high number of cases diagnosed and high test percent positivity. … More counties and CBSAs [core-based statistical areas] are in the red zone this week.”
