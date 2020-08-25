COVID-19 update

 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 14 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 650 more cases statewide. 

Across the state, 553 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19; of 54,172 cases confirmed since March, 744 have been fatal. 

One man in the 50-64 age group died in Tulsa County, which saw 168 new cases Tuesday, but Rogers County recorded five more deaths, all men over 65.

Cherokee County saw one man over 65's death, and Payne County reported the death of a woman over 65. Pittsburg County reported the death of a man and woman over 65. Canadian, Oklahoma and Pushmataha counties also recorded fatal COVID-19 cases. 

COVID-19 confirmed cases, deaths

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Below are the number of confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. today.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 12,559

Deaths: 127

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 54,172

Deaths: 744

United States

Confirmed cases: 5,743,686

Deaths: 177,336

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 23,690,270

Deaths: 814,135

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, The Associated Press, Johns Hopkins

