COVID-19: 14 more deaths reported Tuesday; 1,741 Oklahomans hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,224 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths related to the virus.
A total of 1,741 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Monday, with 471 in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.
Among the recent deaths was a Lincoln County man in the 36-49 age group. All other additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older from Canadian, Cherokee, Custer, Garfield, Harper, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Texas and Tulsa counties, bringing the death toll for the state to 2,086.
According to state data, 241,991 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,009 currently active. More than 206,896 patients are considered recovered.
Tulsa County had an additional 331 cases Tuesday, bringing the total recorded since March to 40,229 cases. Tulsa County's seven day rolling average of COVID-19-related deaths set a record high the second day in a row at just over 4.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,043.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 40,229 (+331)
Deaths: 319 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 241,991 (+2,224)
Deaths: 2,086 (+14)
United States
Confirmed cases: 16,545,465
Deaths: 301,264
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 73,070,972
Deaths: 1,626,712
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
