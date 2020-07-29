The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 848 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and another 14 deaths from the virus.
The death toll is 523, with 34,623 infections confirmed since March, according to state data.
None of the deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. They included a man over the age of 65 in Tulsa County, which saw 142 more cases Wednesday.
Osage, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties also recorded one death each of a man over 65, according to Wednesday's report.
Statewide hospitalization numbers also rose significantly to 663 from 596 on Tuesday.
In Tulsa County, 94 fatal cases have been reported with 6,870 patients considered recovered.
This story will be updated.