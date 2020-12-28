 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 13 more deaths and 3,448 new cases reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 13 more deaths and 3,448 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 3,448 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus.

Across the state, 1,843 remain hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

A man age 36-49 from Canadian County was among recently reported deaths. Fatal cases were also reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Cleveland, Comanche, Johnston, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Tulsa and Washington counties.

Tulsa County's additional 632 cases moved the seven-day rolling average for new cases back above 400. 

According to state data, 282,587 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 244,676 considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 46,999 (+632)

Deaths: 376 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 282,587 (+2,631)

Deaths: 2,383 (+13)

United States

Confirmed cases: 19,151,651

Deaths: 333,326

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 80,979,476

Deaths: 1,768,048

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

