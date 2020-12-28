COVID-19: 13 more deaths and 3,448 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 3,448 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus.
Across the state, 1,843 remain hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the most recent survey of facilities.
A man age 36-49 from Canadian County was among recently reported deaths. Fatal cases were also reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Cleveland, Comanche, Johnston, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Tulsa and Washington counties.
Tulsa County's additional 632 cases moved the seven-day rolling average for new cases back above 400.
According to state data, 282,587 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 244,676 considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 46,999 (+632)
Deaths: 376 (+1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 282,587 (+2,631)
Deaths: 2,383 (+13)
United States
Confirmed cases: 19,151,651
Deaths: 333,326
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 80,979,476
Deaths: 1,768,048
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine