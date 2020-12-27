COVID-19: 13 more deaths, 2,631 more cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,631 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus over the last two days.

The latest number included 2,458 cases reported Saturday and 173 cases reported Sunday.

Tulsa County had an additional 494 cases Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 46,367 cases. Two additional deaths were reported Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa County.

The deaths reported in Tulsa County included a male in the 36-49 age group, and a male in the 65 or older age group, the health department said.

Other deaths in the area included one in Pawnee County, a male in the 65 or older age group; and one in Rogers County, a male in the 36-49 age group.

According to state data, 279,139 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 243,018 considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 56,806 and 423 deaths.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.95%

36-49, 21.83%

50-64, 19.22%