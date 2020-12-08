COVID-19: 11 more deaths reported; state averaging more than 3,000 new confirmed daily cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths related to the virus.
Tulsa County had an additional 447 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 37,149 cases. One death was reported Tuesday in Tulsa County.
Additional deaths were identified in patients 65 or older in Cleveland, Lincoln, Nowata, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Rogers and Seminole counties. Two patient deaths, that of a Pottawatomie County woman and a Tillman County man, were confirmed in the 36 to 49 age group.
According to state data, 220,686 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 29,744 currently active. A total of 189,020 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 45,458 recorded and 335 deaths. It is also the most populous.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily is at 3,029 and has been increasing since last Thursday.
Nearly 1,700 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Monday, and 469 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports. Fifty adult ICU beds were available as of the report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 37,149 (+447)
Deaths: 290 (+1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 220,686 (+2,297)
Deaths: 1,922 (+11)
United States
Confirmed cases: 14,975,348
Deaths: 284,131
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 67,803,057
Deaths: 1,549,332
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
