COVID-19: 11 more deaths, 2,357 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,357 new infections.
The deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Custer, Jackson, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Wagoner counties.
With them, the state’s death toll rose to 1,481. More than 1,200 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected cases as of Nov. 11.
State health officials report nearly 144,700 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 22,700 infections remain active. About 120,425 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Thursday include 375 in Tulsa County. With 300-plus infections confirmed daily for a week, Tulsa County is at an all-time high for its seven-day rolling average of new cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 25,745 (+375)
Deaths: 231 (+0)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 342 (+42)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 144,691 (+2,357)
Deaths: 1,481 (+11)
Hospitalizations: 1,217 (-31)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,417 (+159)
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,421,678
Deaths: 241,949
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 51,331,462
Deaths: 1,287,966
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
