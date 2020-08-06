COVID-19 update

Ten more Oklahomans have died of COVID-19, according to state health officials.

Thursday's reporting brings the state's death toll to 593 with 41,401 COVID-19 infections confirmed.

Two of the recently reported deaths were of Tulsa County residents, both 65 or older.

Across the state, 643 are hospitalized, Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting shows.

This story will be updated.

