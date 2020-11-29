COVID-19: 1,721 new cases, 19 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 246 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 33,207 cases. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.

According to state data, 195,545 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,854 currently active. A total of 161,955 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 39,994 and 291 deaths.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

— 18-35, 33.01%

— 36-49, 21.77%

— 50-64, 18.77%

— 65+, 14.34%

— 5-17, 10.03%

— 0-4, 1.80%

— Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County