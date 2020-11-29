COVID-19: 1,721 new cases, 19 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths related to the virus.
Tulsa County had an additional 246 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 33,207 cases. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.
According to state data, 195,545 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,854 currently active. A total of 161,955 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 39,994 and 291 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
— 18-35, 33.01%
— 36-49, 21.77%
— 50-64, 18.77%
— 65+, 14.34%
— 5-17, 10.03%
— 0-4, 1.80%
— Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 33,207 (+246)
Deaths: 268 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 195,545 (+1,721)
Deaths: 1,736 (+19)
United Statesconfirmed cases: 13,262,224
Deaths: 266,164
Worldwide confirmed cases: 62,448,117
Deaths: 1,456,009
Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
A Tulsa ER doctor says he's frustrated so many are not following protocols when they’ve been exposed or infected: “People will be three or four days into this and take a test and it’s negative and think they’re done."
Councilors passed additional COVID-19-related measures at a special meeting Tuesday night, expanding the Tulsa Health Department's oversight of public events and adding means to punish businesses that are not complying with city mandates.
As Tulsa hit the third tier of Oklahoma's hospital surge plan over Thanksgiving, health care leaders are incredulous that such levels have been reached here, putting an ever-increasing strain on COVID-19 wards and workers while the numbers just keep rising.
To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.
“In the past, if a student had tested positive for COVID-19, any students who interacted with the case — up to the entire class — would have been required to move to distance learning for 14 days,” an official said.