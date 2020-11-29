 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 1,721 new cases, 19 more deaths in state
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 1,721 new cases, 19 more deaths in state

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 246 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 33,207 cases. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.

According to state data, 195,545 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,854 currently active. A total of 161,955 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 39,994 and 291 deaths.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

— 18-35, 33.01%

— 36-49, 21.77%

— 50-64, 18.77%

— 65+, 14.34%

— 5-17, 10.03%

— 0-4, 1.80%

— Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 33,207 (+246)

Deaths: 268 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 195,545 (+1,721)

Deaths: 1,736 (+19)

United States confirmed cases: 13,262,224

Deaths: 266,164

Worldwide confirmed cases: 62,448,117

Deaths: 1,456,009

Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16

Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News