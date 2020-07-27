For the second straight day, Oklahoma hit a new high for COVID-19 cases with 1,401 more positive tests, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Monday's high-water mark brings the state to 32,686 cases since the pandemic began, but like Sunday's previous record, the state identified no new deaths from COVID-19.
State officials report 625 hospitalizations as of Friday.
OSU Medicine offers online scheduling for drive-through COVID-19 testing at 1111 W. 17th St. To make an appointment, go to okla.st/schedulecovid19test or call 918-281-2750. Testing through the Tulsa Health Department is also available by appointment at 918-582-9355.
This story will be updated.