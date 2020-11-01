COVID 19: 1,349 additional cases, 8 more deaths reported in state Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,349 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths Sunday.
State health officials report 124,111 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,345 Oklahomans have died from the disease.
There are 107,082 cases considered recovered.
Oklahoma County has had the most cases of any county in the state with 24,869 and 232 deaths, the health department said Sunday.
Tulsa County was second with 22,742 cases and 214 deaths.
Cases considered recovered are 21,466 in Oklahoma County and 20,205 in Tulsa County.
The percentage of cases by age group:
— 18-35, 34.49%
— 36-49, 21.41%
— 50-64, 18.42%
— 65+, 14.27%
— 5-17, 9.55%
— 0-4, 1.84%
— Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 22,742 (+207)
Deaths: 214 (0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 124,111 (+1,349)
Deaths: 1,345 (+8)
Active cases: 15,684 (+551)
United States Confirmed cases: 9,336,073
Deaths: 235,453
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 46,245,185
Deaths: 1,197,619
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
