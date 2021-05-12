COVID-19: 1,277 new cases reported last week; 42 additional deaths recorded

Oklahoma's weekly average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020, data released by the state Wednesday shows.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,277 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 182, which is the lowest the state has seen for almost a year.

About 2,135 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, and recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 152 virus patients admitted, including 45 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 55 of those patients, with 21 in ICU beds.

As of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1.2 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.5 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.