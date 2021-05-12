COVID-19: 1,277 new cases reported last week; 42 additional deaths recorded

Oklahoma's weekly average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020, data released by the state Wednesday shows.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,277 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 182, which is the lowest the state has seen for almost a year.
About 2,135 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, and recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 152 virus patients admitted, including 45 patients in ICU beds.
Tulsa County hospitals housed 55 of those patients, with 21 in ICU beds.
As of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1.2 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.5 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.
Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health removed several facets of its COVID-19 reporting metrics and altered some others last week after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration that required certain data be tracked ended.
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said then that the data needed by OSDH to closely monitor the situation and update the public will continue to be available.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below is current as of Wednesday.
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 450,543
Deaths (CDC): 8,343
United States
Confirmed cases: 32,780,283
Deaths: 582,867
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 159,784,683
Deaths: 3,320,036
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine