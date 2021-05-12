 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,277 new cases reported last week; 42 additional deaths recorded
COVID-19: 1,277 new cases reported last week; 42 additional deaths recorded

As of May 12, 2021, Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of new cases is the lowest the state has seen for almost a year.

Oklahoma's weekly average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020, data released by the state Wednesday shows.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,277 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 182, which is the lowest the state has seen for almost a year. 

About 2,135 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, and recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 152 virus patients admitted, including 45 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 55 of those patients, with 21 in ICU beds.

As of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1.2 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.5 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health removed several facets of its COVID-19 reporting metrics and altered some others last week after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration that required certain data be tracked ended.

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said then that the data needed by OSDH to closely monitor the situation and update the public will continue to be available.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below is current as of Wednesday.

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 450,543

Deaths (CDC): 8,343

United States

Confirmed cases: 32,780,283

Deaths: 582,867

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 159,784,683

Deaths: 3,320,036

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Notable changes to reporting

  • Executive order reports published Mondays through Fridays will stop
  • Some data still being collected that appeared in the executive order reports will be added to the 11 a.m. updates each day, which will include current hospitalization and ICU numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services
  • The hospital bed and personal protective equipment online dashboard won’t be updated and eventually will be pulled down
  • The weekly epidemiology report published Wednesdays will continue, though some of its content – like cumulative antibody test data – will be removed 
  • The state is likely to stop publishing its hospital surge tier report
  • The state’s alert map will change, given that Level 4 is based on staffed bed availability that no longer will be tracked on the dashboard
  • Active cases will dip significantly this week because current hospitalization criteria will be removed from the calculation and revised to be 14 days after positive test or symptom onset
