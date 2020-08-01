The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,244 new cases and eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.
Officials report that 628 patients with the illness are currently hospitalized across the state. As of Saturday, 549 Oklahomans have died of the deadly virus.
Tulsa County added 281 new cases new cases on Saturday, according to state data.
The state's overall positivity rate as of Friday stood at 6.7%.
Oklahoma's state epidemiology report indicated that new infections increased by 71.6% since July 17. Deaths during that period jumped by 59% and confirmed hospitalized cases rose by 8.7%.
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues