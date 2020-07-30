The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,117 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 13 additional deaths.
None of the deaths, including four in Tulsa County, were identified in the past 24 hours. Across the state, 647 people are reported to be hospitalized.
Tulsa County's deaths included two men and two women over the age of 65. The county also saw an additional 319 cases, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began. City and county officials are set for a noon Thursday news conference on the COVID-19 response locally.
Mayes and Okmulgee counties also reported one death each, both men over the age of 65.
Oklahoma has reported 536 deaths and 35,740 cases since March.
This story will be updated.