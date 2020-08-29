COVID-19: 1,093 new cases, 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma recorded 1,093 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with another 11 deaths from the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The death toll across the state is 797 with 57,353 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County made up 163 of those new cases and three new deaths, state data indicated. The county has 1,489 active cases as of Saturday and 132 total deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 559 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. Of those patients, 229 are hospitalized in Tulsa County.
The state's weekly epidemiology report reveals that Oklahoma added 5,607 new, confirmed cases from Aug. 21 through Friday, a 7% increase from the previous week.
The state's current positivity rate is 7.6%.
Additionally, 87 people died of COVID-19 during this period to bring the state's 7-day moving average to 10 deaths per day. In the month of August alone, 261 Oklahomans have succumb to the deadly virus.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,104
Deaths: 132
7-day rolling average: 121.6
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 57,353 (+1,093)
Deaths: 797 (+11)
Active cases: 7,949 (+237)
Current hospitalizations/total: 559
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,111,496
Deaths: 186,291
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 25,026,611
Deaths: 843,153
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
