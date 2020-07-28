Oklahoma recorded an additional 1,089 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 13 more deaths from the virus, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
None of the reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. Three of the fatal cases, one woman age 55-64 and two women 65 or older, were in Tulsa County. The state has reported 509 fatal cases since March, 93 of them in Tulsa County.
Wagoner and Rogers counties also recorded deaths, both women aged 65 or older, according to a news release.
The state reports 596 hospitalizations.
In Tulsa County, where 6,664 patients are considered recovered, 237 more cases were reported Tuesday.
This story will be updated.