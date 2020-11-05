COVID-19: 1,055 Oklahomans hospitalized as record-breaking November continues

A record 1,055 patients are in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of Thursday reports, 2,101 new infections have been confirmed, representing a one-day 12% increase in Oklahoma's rolling average for new daily cases.
Twenty-one more fatal cases brings Oklahoma's death toll to 1,413.
The newly identified victims were all at least 50 and resided in Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Jackson, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington and Washita counties. Four of the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 337 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds.
State health officials report 129,873 cases have been confirmed since March, more than 16,000 infections still active. More than 110,000 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Thursday include 305 in Tulsa County.
According to a Nov. 1 White House task force report, 94% of Oklahoma hospitals reported new COVID-19 patients between Oct. 24 and 30. On average, 237 patients a day were newly admitted to hospitals during that week with confirmed or suspected cases.
The task force recommends Oklahoma public health officials focus testing to find asymptomatic transmission. "With cases and new hospital admissions at high levels, transmission must be reduced. The task force also suggests "clear messaging to Oklahomans to act now: Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household. Always wear a mask in public places. Stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decrease significantly."
An advocacy group called on the Oklahoma board of education on Thursday morning to reconsider its decision not to implement a statewide mask mandate. "In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools," the White House task force stated in its Nov. 1 report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 23,656 (+305)
Deaths: 221 (+2)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 222 (+18)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 129,873 (+2,101)
Deaths: 1,413 (+21)
Hospitalizations: 1,055 (+29)
Active cases: 16,765 (+838)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,382 (+151)
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,447,239
Deaths: 233,650
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 47,997,078
Deaths: 1,217,540
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
