COVID-19: 1,055 Oklahomans hospitalized as record-breaking November continues

A record 1,055 patients are in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

As of Thursday reports, 2,101 new infections have been confirmed, representing a one-day 12% increase in Oklahoma's rolling average for new daily cases.

Twenty-one more fatal cases brings Oklahoma's death toll to 1,413.

The newly identified victims were all at least 50 and resided in Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Jackson, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington and Washita counties. Four of the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 337 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds.

State health officials report 129,873 cases have been confirmed since March, more than 16,000 infections still active. More than 110,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Thursday include 305 in Tulsa County.