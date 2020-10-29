COVID 19: 1,041 new infections and 20 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths, including two in Tulsa County, as the statewide seven-day rolling average continues to surpass 1,000 new cases daily.

Numbers released around 2:30 p.m. Thursday show there are 120,193 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 1,306 deaths. Of those cases, 103,919 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

The new cases reported Thursday include 174 in Tulsa County, which has had 22,096 cases of COVID-19 so far this year.

As of Thursday, the Tulsa Health Department reports the death rate associated with COVID-19 in the county is 31.8 per 100,000 people, or 206 deaths. Nearly 95 % of those who died are older than 50, which OSDH data indicates is similar to the statewide percentage.

The most recent death reported in Tulsa County occurred in a person who first reported symptoms on Oct. 22, according to OSDH data.

But the 18-35 age group has the highest percentage of positive tests in Tulsa County since March at 37.11%, or about 8,100, THD data shows. That group has had four deaths in Tulsa County related to COVID-19.