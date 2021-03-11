Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts

"We've been doing business in Oklahoma a certain way for 114 years, and for that to change on a dime is incredibly difficult," Ballard said of the situation. Speaking about his office's operations in the months after the McGirt decision, he said that "Prosecutors are reluctant to file cases they may end up not prosecuting. And it slows the entire criminal justice system down."

Indeed, Judge Robert Hudson wrote in a concurrence in Bosse's case that "McGirt must seem like a cruel joke for those victims and their family members who are forced to endure such extreme consequences in their case." He said Congress "may have the final say" and can take "corrective action, up to and including disestablishment of the reservation."

But Hill said Thursday that her office has already filed more than 300 cases in tribal court in the past few weeks after their dismissal in state court, and that "many other cases" will be re-filed federally. She said the Cherokee Nation recently upgraded its criminal code to ensure consistency with state law to ease the process of transferring those cases into the tribal court system.