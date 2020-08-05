Looking for a way to make their walks more productive during the coronavirus quarantine, Gwen and E.T. Clark ordered grabbers online, donned reflective orange vests and got to work picking up trash around their south Tulsa neighborhood.
Although they take a slightly different route every time they walk, on Monday they worked their way down New Haven Avenue toward 56th Street and passed by Carnegie Elementary School picking up cigarette butts, wrappers, cans and other odds and ends.
E.T. hauls a wagon behind him that’s named “Iron Eyes Cody” after the Italian actor who played a character in the “Keep America Beautiful” public service announcements in the 1970s.
Featured video