County commissioners approve more money for THA rental assistance

The Tulsa County Commissioners approved another $3 million for the Tulsa Housing Authority's rent assistance program, according to a news release.

The second installment comes after applicants sought nearly that much in relief in the program's first week. After the program launched Aug. 24, THA received 1,152 applications and $1.59 million worth of aid in the first 48 hours.

At the end of the program's first week, $2.3 million had been requested, according to a news release. The average application reportedly asked for $1,408.87.

“We initially set aside $14.25 million for rental assistance in $3 million installments based on our best estimates of the need,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith in a news release. “We are excited to see so many applications come in so quickly to help those in need and avoid evictions."

Of applicants thus far, 917 reported they had been laid off or had hours reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Tulsa County CARES is still taking applications for aid with rental assistance through the Tulsa Housing Authority, and relief local governments, agencies, nonprofit service providers and small businesses at tulsacountycares.org.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135 stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @stetson__payne

