County, city could be eligible for hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding

Under the ARP, counties would receive half of their money in 2021 and half in 2022, and all funding must be spent by the end of 2024, Simonson said. Before a county can receive ARP funds, it must submit a list of needs to the Treasury Department for its approval.

“The question is, do we have to do both plans at the same time to get eligible for the second tranche, or can we wait a year and do another plan when we know better what is happening at that time?” said County Commissioner Ron Peters.

The county has distributed all but $11 million of the CARES Act money it received. More than half of the funding, $60 million, went to small businesses and nonprofits in the form of forgivable loans and grants.

Simonson said about 25% of the money went to cover costs incurred by the county and its associated agencies, such as Tulsa Health Department.

The city and county each received millions of dollars in supplemental federal COVID-19 relief funding earlier this year targeted for emergency rental assistance.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the American Rescue Plan Act later this week, and funding to states, counties, cities and tribal territories is expected to be available within 60 days after that.