County, city could be eligible for hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding

Tulsa County is expected to be eligible for an estimated $126 million from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress on Wednesday.
The preliminary figure is based on information provided by the National Association of Counties and the legislation itself, county officials said.
The city of Tulsa said it has not yet received official notice of how much it is eligible to receive, but a report by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates Tulsa could receive nearly $90 million.
Last year, the county was charged with allocating $113.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding through the CARES Act.
The city, through the state, received $30.9 million in CARES Act funding.
“The way I would describe the difference is, the first round was supposed to target protection and suppression of COVID,” said Terry Simonson, the county’s director of government affairs. “Now that we’ve got the vaccine, I think now we’re supposed to pivot to relief and recovery.”
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act provided funding to a wide range of industries, with dollars targeted to assist small businesses, nonprofits, individuals facing evictions, and others trying to get by during the pandemic.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion for states, counties, cities and tribal territories to mitigate economic harm, including the loss of revenue, caused by the pandemic.
Allocations are tied to population and unemployment rates.
“One difference (from CARES funding) is cities and counties can use it for loss of revenue” Simonson said. “So if you can prove that you lost revenue in 2020, you can use some of these funds to restore that lost revenue. That’s different.
“You can also use it for capital improvements, though we don’t know what that means.”
Mayor G.T Bynum said the city has not decided how it would spend ARP funds but that they should be targeted for one-time expenditures to the greatest extent possible.
“In spite of a significant year-over-year revenue decline, the city of Tulsa has already balanced our budget through reductions in spending and conservative fiscal management,” Bynum said. “We await official guidance from the United States Treasury on the city of Tulsa’s specific allocation and the lawful uses of those funds.
“I will work with my colleagues on the Tulsa City Council to ensure that any funds received are spent responsibly.”
The federal government’s process for distributing the relief funds is also different this time around, according to county officials. With the CARES Act funding, the county received a lump sum payment in April along with general guidelines and requirements for how to award it.
Under the ARP, counties would receive half of their money in 2021 and half in 2022, and all funding must be spent by the end of 2024, Simonson said. Before a county can receive ARP funds, it must submit a list of needs to the Treasury Department for its approval.
“The question is, do we have to do both plans at the same time to get eligible for the second tranche, or can we wait a year and do another plan when we know better what is happening at that time?” said County Commissioner Ron Peters.
The county has distributed all but $11 million of the CARES Act money it received. More than half of the funding, $60 million, went to small businesses and nonprofits in the form of forgivable loans and grants.
Simonson said about 25% of the money went to cover costs incurred by the county and its associated agencies, such as Tulsa Health Department.
The city and county each received millions of dollars in supplemental federal COVID-19 relief funding earlier this year targeted for emergency rental assistance.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the American Rescue Plan Act later this week, and funding to states, counties, cities and tribal territories is expected to be available within 60 days after that.
