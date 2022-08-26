Councilor proposes eliminating jail time as posssible penalty in ordinance aimed at addressing homelessness

A city councilor last week proposed removing jail time from the list of possible penalties for individuals who obstruct sidewalks or other public rights of way.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright packaged her proposal with a separate recommendation to significantly increase the potential financial penalty for those who violate the city’s trespassing laws.

Currently, first-time violators of the trespassing ordinance can be fined up to $200, plus court costs. Wright’s proposal would increase the potential fine for subsequent offenses to up to $500 and add the possibility of up to 10 days in jail.

“Because public rights of way are everybody’s property … it’s the public’s, one of the amendments that I am proposing is if we could kind of take down some of the penalties (in the) proposed right of way ordinance but increase the ones on the private property side, we might find more of a balance,” Wright said during a council committee meeting Wednesday.

Wright represents District 7, which includes Woodland Hills Mall and many other businesses along the 71 Street corridor. She said the complaints she hears from business owners are about people who repeatedly trespass on their property. She also gets complaints from homeowners.

“We have got some folks that just keep coming back,” Wright said. “They are just there day after day and they get moved along and they come right back. So that is a private property trespass issue.”

Wednesday’s discussion came more than three months after Mayor G.T. Bynum, at the request of the Police Department, proposed strengthening the city’s ordinance pertaining to obstruction of public rights of way.

The proposal calls for first-time offenders to be punished by a fine of no more than $100, plus court costs, or up to five days in jail, or both. Subsequent convictions would be punishable by a fine not to exceed $200, plus court costs, or up to 10 days in jail, or both.

Police would be required to provide a warning the first time they engage a person violating the ordinance.

Last resort

Critics of the proposed ordinance amendment, which has yet to be voted on by the City Council, argue it would amount to criminalizing homelessness.

Bynum has said previously that he has heard from residents across the city who are concerned about the city’s homeless problem and are frustrated by their inability to do anything about it. On Wednesday, he stressed that the proposed amendments, if implemented, would affect a small number of people and would be enforced only as a last resort.

“This is a very narrow problem. This will not solve homelessness in Tulsa, this will not fix all of the concerns that people have,” Bynum said. “But it is a very narrow problem that we have a responsibility as a city government to regulate, which is the obstruction of sidewalks and rights of way.

“So that is really all that we are focusing on here and how best to do that in a way that ideally gets folks the help that they need but also protects the rights of property owners.”

The ordinance amendments, Bynum said, do not represent a change in course on the city's part away from its commitment to providing resources to address homelessness.

He provided councilors with a handout showing that the city has given $14 million to nonprofits in the last two years and highlighting the partnerships the city has with social services agencies to operate programs like A Better Way, Project Blue Streets and the Special Services Docket at Municipal Court.

"We are committed to continuing to do that," Bynum said. "So this is not a pivot away from that."

Piece of the puzzle

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told councilors that he believes it would be best to keep jail time in the proposed ordinance as a potential penalty. Having it, he said, would give officers an additional tool for those who simply refuse to comply with requests to move along or who refuse to sign a citation.

Scrapping the jail time component of the ordinance could also have unintended consequences, Dalgleish said.

“When there is no jail time as a piece of the puzzle and it is continually citing for a fine, those fines in large part for some go unpaid (and) they turn into fail to pay warrants, which are then converted to jail time,” Dalgleish said. “And it actually draws the process out, pulls more police resources for a repetitive system.

"Rather than, here are our options, this is your fifth time in here for the same offense. We are offering you two days of jail time to wash the slate clean; they take that, then we are not issuing failure to pay warrants over and over.”

He also noted that it is not unusual for municipal laws to include jail time as a potential penalty and that there are instances when someone facing a municipal charge is arrested and brought to the jail to be booked.

"It's similar to a traffic citation. If I were to stop you and you are just adamantly disagreeing and you say, 'I am not going to sign that.’ It’s a courtesy arrest," Dalgleish said.

"Everything that is issued by citation is a courtesy arrest. It’s how do you avoid going to jail and have your court date set. We can do that right here. But if that person does not want to engage in that process, then it can become an arrestable offense at that point and booked for the municipal charges."

Finding a balance

Wright acknowledged that her proposal to increase the fines for trespassing conflict with the city’s ongoing effort — including a $6 million investment to transform the Municipal Courts system — to reduce the court fines and fees that often overwhelm defendants and lead to further legal troubles.

The proposal, she said, was an attempt to protect the most vulnerable in the city while also protecting citizens and property owners.

“I don’t feel like we are going to fine, fee or arrest our way out of unsheltered homelessness,” Wright said Friday. “Now, if there are people moving in and amongst unsheltered citizens who are committing criminal acts and preying on that community and other folks in the community, then there needs to be a better way to address that.

"That is the balance we are trying to find right now."

Wright's proposed changes to the obstruction ordinance also include a provision that requires the court, before accepting a plea, to ask the defendant whether he or she would like to be considered for a diversion or speciality court.

Councilor Crista Patrick said she did not oppose the obstruction or trespassing ordinances but added that she would like to see the city go a step further and work with social service agencies to establish a "Sobering Center-like" drop-off site that could serve as an alternative to arresting someone with mental health issues and taking them to jail to be booked.

"It is a 'Yes, and' situation for me," Patrick said. "It’s a let’s do this, but let’s also give the alternative of another way so people don’t have to become justice-involved if it is not necessary, so that they still qualify for their financial assistance, they still qualify for public housing if they need it. Because once we put them in jail, those options get greatly reduced."

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, a consortium of local organizations working to reduce homelessness, said the organization would welcome the opportunity to be part of the discussion.

She said putting people experiencing homelessness into the criminal justice system only compounds the problem.

"We know that being justice-involved is the No. 1 barrier to housing in our community," she said. "Most subsidized programs screen people out for justice involvement.

"It also separates them from services and makes it harder for folks to find them after they have been removed. So it creates immediate barriers in terms in location and long-term barriers in the form of barriers to housing."

The City Council plans to revisit the issue in September.

