Costs for '21 winter storm surpass Oklahoma Natural Gas estimates

Oklahoma Natural Gas ratepayer-backed bonds issued to cover added costs from the February 2021 winter storm will result in nearly a half-billion dollars more in customer costs than originally projected.

The Oklahoma Development Finance Authority last week sold ONG securitization bonds totaling about $1.35 billion, which coupled with a loan financing fee and close to $898 million in interest, places the total at more than $2.25 billion, according to documentation provided by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

In January, utility regulators approved an order that estimated interest at about $415 million and put total costs at about $1.772 billion. That measure, which passed 2-1, with Commissioner Bob Anthony dissenting, mandated that ratepayers would incur the costs over 25 years, equating to a monthly impact of as much as $7.82 for a residential customer.

The $7.82 amount, for patrons who use more than 50 dekatherms monthly, will rise to $10.04 under the final securitization before dropping to an estimated $8.16 in the spring, documents show.

In remarks released Tuesday, Anthony put much of the blame for the increased consumer costs on the Corporation Commission’s “open-ended bond financing orders,” which he said “amounted to blank checks written to the utilities for ratepayers to pay.”

Interest rates on ONG’s original order had interest rates at 2.35%; the rate on final securitization was 4.52%.

“They immorally put all the downside risk on consumers while utility shareholders and bond buyers remain overwhelmingly protected,” Anthony wrote. “And the worst may not be over. Risks from higher interest rates, a decreasing customer base, or a decline in the use of natural gas resulting from environmental regulations, greater efficiencies or technological advances could result in even higher monthly charges to residential ratepayers in the future because of an innocent-sounding ‘true-up’ provision that means the ratepayers will make up any shortfall, regardless of the cause.”

Costs for ONG, the state’s largest natural gas distributor with more than 880,000 customers, soared in February 2021 as temperatures in Oklahoma and much of the country plunged to the single digits and below zero during a roughly 10-day period. The extreme weather resulted in a shortage of natural gas supply, the failure of certain infrastructure and enhanced demand for natural gas and electric power.

After that weather event, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a securitization measure that created bonds and allowed utilities to spread the fuel costs over a much longer span, a move designed to reduce the monthly charge to customers.

“We know that Oklahomans have faced significant challenges over the last couple of years and continue to see increases in bills across the board,” ONG said Tuesday in a statement. “While market conditions have changed and interest rates have been higher since filing in 2021, our company remains confident in securitization as an approach that will still help minimize the impact on our customers’ bills and offer significant savings.

“As always, we encourage our customers to reach out if they have questions or need help with their bills. We’ve set up oklahomanaturalgas.com/securitization for more information about this process and for customers to find assistance opportunities.”