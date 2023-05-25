Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aubrey Lakey arrived at Costco at about 6:15 a.m. to wait for the store’s grand opening at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Lakey said she lived near a Costco in south Tulsa before moving to Owasso three years ago.

“It’ll be more convenient,” Lakey said of the newly open location northeast of the Tulsa airport. “It’s nice to have more variety other than Sam’s (Club).”

The Costco at 4816 N. 118th East Ave. will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening celebration early Thursday, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he is thankful because of the store's potential benefits to the region.

“I hope that folks know that when you’re coming to this store, not only are you supporting your community by buying stuff here and getting great products and great service, ... (but also) every dollar that you’re spending in this store is what helps fund, through sales tax, our police officers that keep you safe, our firefighters that keep you safe, the work that goes into fixing your streets all across the city of Tulsa."

Only Costco members are able to shop at the location, near the 46th Street North exit off U.S. 169. Costco offers three levels of memberships and has 124 million cardholders, according to a press release about the opening. The store is the second Costco in Tulsa after a Costco opened in south Tulsa in 2016.

“I don’t like driving out to (the other Costco at) 101st and Memorial because I live in Claremore,” said Pam Grimes, a Costco member who began shopping after coming to the grand opening. “So very convenient — I’m so excited that the store is here.”

Grimes said, as a diabetic, she appreciates the store's variety of organic and keto options.

"I have to be careful what I buy,” she said.

The store employees 250 people in departments including fresh meat, bakery, pharmacy and optical, said Bill VanHoose, the general manager of the store. Flanked by city officials at the grand opening Thursday, VanHoose cut the ribbon to open the new store. Before coming to Tulsa, VanHoose worked in Moore and Oklahoma City.

“It was a great opportunity for myself and my family to come over to Tulsa and work in this building,” said VanHoose, who has worked for Costco since 2006. “As a company, they always take care of us. And I’ve been in Oklahoma for a few years — I actually love the state, and it was just a good opportunity.”

Jacqueline Burks, a south Tulsa resident, said she wanted to go to the grand opening at the new store after attending the first Tulsa Costco grand opening.

"I get excited," she said, adding she likes Costco's Kirkland brand and clothing. “I want to come to just walk around and get exercise. Just to see what’s new.”

