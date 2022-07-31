Corrections officer killed by inmate at Oklahoma prison

A corrections officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville was killed by an inmate on Sunday, the state Department of Corrections said.

As a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, the assailant attacked the officer. Lifesaving efforts administered to the officer by facility medical staff were unsuccessful, the department said in a news release.

"Out of respect for family members, whom facility management is attempting to notify, the identity of the officer is not being released at this time," the department said in the release.

Officials with local law enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections were notified and are investigating the incident with full support from facility staff, the department said.

The assailant has been identified and isolated. His name was not released Sunday. Additional details are pending the outcome of investigative efforts, the agency said.

"Our hearts go out to the officer's family, friends, and coworkers at this time. Support services are being made available to facility staff," the department said in a statement.

The Davis Correctional Facility is a privately run prison with a capacity of about 1,600 male inmates.

Holdenville is located in Hughes County, about 90 miles south of Tulsa.