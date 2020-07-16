OKLAHOMA CITY - Across Oklahoma as more and more individuals seek testing for the coronavirus and Oklahoma continues to see large upticks in positive cases, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, the wait times on those results also are increasing.
In a conference call Wednesday morning, Stitt was asked how he and his family got a test done so quickly while most Oklahomans are reporting they had to wait seven to 10 days.
Stitt smiled and laughed at the question before letting Oklahoma interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye answer.
Frye said results depend on which test is administered and which lab is used for processing.
