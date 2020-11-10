Coronavirus cuts short Sequoyah Claremore's successful football season

COVID-19 continues to whittle down the high school football postseason brackets.
One minute, Sequoyah Claremore head coach Rob Gilbreath was feeling pretty good about Friday’s Class 2A first-round matchup with Morris.
“And literally two hours later, the season’s over,” he said.
Two positive coronavirus tests among Gilbreath’s players cut short what had been a successful comeback season for the Eagles in 2020. They went 7-2 and won seven of their final eight games after losing 22 in a row going back to 2017.
“You feel so sorry for those seniors who were program players and went through 0-10 seasons the past two years, and then to finish third in their district (2A-8) and get to host a playoff game. It’s sad they had to go out on this note,” Gilbreath said.
Gilbreath said he already knew of one positive test Tuesday morning but the player in question wasn’t at practice Monday “and I thought we had dodged a bullet,” he said.
“But a second test came back and they started doing the tracing and he had been around multiple players in practice Monday. Our superintendent (Dr. Terry Saul) made the call to shut us down,” Gilbreath said.
Gilbreath said the players were escorted from their classrooms and parents were summoned to take them home from school. The athletes will be under 14-day quarantine, meaning they can join their winter-sports activities no earlier than Nov. 24.
Afton, Dewey and Bridge Creek forfeited games Monday and Sequoyah was joined by at least five others Tuesday — Durant, Glenpool, Panama, Marietta and Little Axe.
Morris moves on to play No. 8 Beggs, which received a forfeit from Dewey. Afton’s scheduled first-round foe in the Class A playoffs was Hominy, which advances to play No. 1 Pawhuska.
Durant’s 5A first-round foe was No. 2 Collinsville and the Cards now await the winner of Friday’s matchup of Sapulpa at Shawnee. Glenpool canceled Thursday’s 5A first-round game at No. 8 McAlester, which now plays the Pryor-Will Rogers winner in the second round.
Gilbreath said he was proud of his players “for what they’ve accomplished thie year. Hopefully, they’ll continue to grow together and do the things that will make us even more competitive next years.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.