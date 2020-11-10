Coronavirus cuts short Sequoyah Claremore's successful football season

COVID-19 continues to whittle down the high school football postseason brackets.

One minute, Sequoyah Claremore head coach Rob Gilbreath was feeling pretty good about Friday’s Class 2A first-round matchup with Morris.

“And literally two hours later, the season’s over,” he said.

Two positive coronavirus tests among Gilbreath’s players cut short what had been a successful comeback season for the Eagles in 2020. They went 7-2 and won seven of their final eight games after losing 22 in a row going back to 2017.

“You feel so sorry for those seniors who were program players and went through 0-10 seasons the past two years, and then to finish third in their district (2A-8) and get to host a playoff game. It’s sad they had to go out on this note,” Gilbreath said.

Gilbreath said he already knew of one positive test Tuesday morning but the player in question wasn’t at practice Monday “and I thought we had dodged a bullet,” he said.

“But a second test came back and they started doing the tracing and he had been around multiple players in practice Monday. Our superintendent (Dr. Terry Saul) made the call to shut us down,” Gilbreath said.