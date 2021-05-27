Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

Cornel West can captivate a room all by himself. Put him beside another towering intellect like John W. Franklin, and you’re guaranteed to hear a compelling conversation.
That’s exactly what Thursday night’s John Hope Franklin Center Reconciliation in America National Symposium delivered.
West, a philosopher, professor, activist and author, spoke to Franklin via Zoom on the “Future of Tulsa’s Past: The Centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and Beyond.”
But first, the old friends caught up.
“It is a homecoming for me to be here,” West said. “I am a native son of Tulsa, Oklahoma, born in Moton Hospital.”
West said he has fond memories of returning to Tulsa for three weeks each summer after his family moved to California. The family would spend its time visiting family and attending services at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
“I remember the joy, I remember the food, and I remember the sports,” West said. “We played a whole lot of sports, because you know, I was going to be the next Willie Mays as well as James Brown, so we had the music and we had the sports together there in Tulsa.”
That plan didn’t work out, of course. Instead, West has become one of the best-known intellectuals and activists of his time. That’s how he came to cross paths with John W. Franklin’s father, famed historian and author John Hope Franklin.
“The thing that hits me more than anything is how he preserved his for-real-ness, never pretentious, never arrogant, never condescending,” West said. “You know, so often intellectuals are associated with arrogance. That was not John Hope Franklin.”
West’s message, headed into next week’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was simple: Truth and love always prevail.
“You and I know that we come from a people who for 400 years have been chronically hated,” West said. “That is what you saw in Tulsa in 1921. It was the equivalent of a war. It was a vicious form of contempt … we can go all the way up to brother George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis.
“But what has been the best response of Black people to 400 years of that kind of hatred? Here comes the love warriors. Love and truth. Love and beauty. Love and goodness. Choosing to be wounded healers rather than wounded hurters.”
West offered some thoughts about what he would like to hear from President Biden when he visits Tulsa next week.
“I say to my dear brother Joseph Biden: When you come to my beloved Tulsa, I hope you have some truths to tell,” West said. “What kind of accountability is in place? What kind of reparations are in place? What kind of policies are in place to ensure that our precious folks and working-class Black folks can live lives of decency?
“We don’t need more deodorized labels, we don’t need pretty speeches that hide and conceal the suffering.”
The 12th annual Reconciliation In America National Symposium continues Friday with a speech by Samuel Sinyangwe.
