Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

“The thing that hits me more than anything is how he preserved his for-real-ness, never pretentious, never arrogant, never condescending,” West said. “You know, so often intellectuals are associated with arrogance. That was not John Hope Franklin.”

West’s message, headed into next week’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was simple: Truth and love always prevail.

“You and I know that we come from a people who for 400 years have been chronically hated,” West said. “That is what you saw in Tulsa in 1921. It was the equivalent of a war. It was a vicious form of contempt … we can go all the way up to brother George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis.

“But what has been the best response of Black people to 400 years of that kind of hatred? Here comes the love warriors. Love and truth. Love and beauty. Love and goodness. Choosing to be wounded healers rather than wounded hurters.”

West offered some thoughts about what he would like to hear from President Biden when he visits Tulsa next week.