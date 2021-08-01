Cool front brings relief from heat in Tulsa area, highs in 80s for next several days

A cold front dropped temperatures nearly 20 degrees in many parts of the state on Sunday, after Tulsa officially hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly two years.

"Expect a few days of below-normal temperatures and considerably lower humidity," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s through Wednesday, before gradually warming to the mid-90s again by Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

Lows are forecast to be in the mid-60s through Wednesday morning.

Tulsa officially hit 100 degrees on Friday and 101 degrees on Saturday — the first time the temperature reached the mark since Aug. 20, 2019. The official weather service recording site is at Tulsa International Airport.

As of Saturday evening, EMSA had responded to more than 55 suspected heat-related illness calls in the last 10 days, the agency said.

The area had been under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories issued by the weather service for the last several days. Those were allowed to expire Sunday.

Tulsa averages 22.2 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees in August, and 5.3 days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

The city averages 3.38 inches of rain for the month.

