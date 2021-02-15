Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

The extreme cold's burden on power generation could force electric utility Public Service Company of Oklahoma to interrupt power to its customers on a rotating basis, a spokesman said Monday.
Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states, on Monday morning issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, its highest alert, signaling that its operating reserves are below the required minimum. SPP has directed its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service, if necessary.
SPP on Monday asked PSO to reduce its load by 44 megawatts, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said. That would be about 1.7% of PSO's generation capacity, according to the company's website.
"We can certainly have a coordinated interruption of service event," Whiteford said. "We may have to do some of that. If that's the case, we can do that circuit-by-circuit on a rotating basis, so that we can have as few customers out at any one time as possible and only for about an hour at a time."
Whiteford said about 11,000 customers were affected with the first controlled blackout for about an hour — roughly 12:15-1:15 — before restoring them.
"We are currently NOT doing more coordinated interruptions ... at least for the time being," he said Monday afternoon.
The second-largest electric utility in the state, PSO serves more than 300,000 customers in the Tulsa metro and more than 562,000 households statewide.
"Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid," Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
The region’s energy supply may continue to tighten over the next several days because of persistent, widespread and extreme cold, according to SPP's analysis of current forecast data. Customers can mitigate the risk of widespread and longer-lasting outages by temporarily reducing the amount of energy they use.
So that no further measures are necessary, PSO asks its customers to turn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity. The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.
OG&E, which has electric customers in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and Jenks, said interruptions in service would be likely.
"We have been directed by the Southwest Power Pool to initiate temporary service interruptions to manage regional system load and avoid protracted power outages," the company said on its Facebook page.
"This will likely continue to be the case over the next few days because of the continued cold weather across the region and the demand for natural gas. It is urgent we all do our part to conserve power to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions."
The Grand River Dam Authority also issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying rolling blackouts are likely.
"GRDA anticipates that it will be forced into a load shed scenario at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region," it said.
"Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis this action may negatively impact power delivery to some GRDA customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that may persist for an hour or longer."
How to prepare for power outages
• Keep mobile devices fully charged; prepare backup battery power units if available.
• Plan for medical needs for devices requiring power or medication requiring cold storage.
• Put some immediate-need food items from the fridge and freezer into a cooler so you won’t have to open your fridge. An unopened refrigerator can keep food safe for two to four hours; a freezer can hold 24-48 hours depending on fullness. Freeze half-full jugs of water and keep in freezer to help keep food cold during an outage.
• Open the cabinet doors under sinks (especially on exterior walls) to allow whatever warm air is in the house to continue to circulate around plumbing. Prepare some potable water in case pipes freeze.
• Make sure you can open your garage door manually if you’ll need to get your vehicle out.