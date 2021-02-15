Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

"This will likely continue to be the case over the next few days because of the continued cold weather across the region and the demand for natural gas. It is urgent we all do our part to conserve power to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions."

The Grand River Dam Authority also issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying rolling blackouts are likely.

"GRDA anticipates that it will be forced into a load shed scenario at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region," it said.

"Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis this action may negatively impact power delivery to some GRDA customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that may persist for an hour or longer."

How to prepare for power outages

• Keep mobile devices fully charged; prepare backup battery power units if available.

• Plan for medical needs for devices requiring power or medication requiring cold storage.