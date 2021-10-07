Continued state unemployment claims’ four-week moving average declines for 10th consecutive week

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday that initial claims, continued claims, and the initial claims’ four-week moving average declined, with the continued claims’ four-week moving average declining for the 10th consecutive week.

The agency also reported the first-call resolution rate has increased to 87% for the month of September, with call wait times also declining to three minutes.

For the file week ending Sept. 25, the number of initial state claims totaled 2,090, a decrease of 81 from the previous week's level of 2,171.

For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 2,594, a decrease of 147 from the previous week's average of 2,741.

The number of continued claims totaled 19,394, a decrease of 1,926 from the previous week’s level of 21,320.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 21,668, a decrease of 1,470 from the previous week's average of 23,138.

“It’s incredible to see the continued increase in the agency’s first-call resolution rate, meaning 87% of claimants are getting the help they need with just one call to the agency," said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.