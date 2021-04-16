Construction worker falls to death at site in downtown Tulsa

A downtown Tulsa construction site fell silent on Friday after a worker reportedly fell six stories to his death.
Abel Garcia, 52, was working on the 11th floor of a structure at Detroit Avenue and Cameron Street about 7 a.m. when he fell through a wooden catwalk and landed on a fifth floor concrete pad, Tulsa Police Sgt. Micheal Elliott said.
It was unclear whether the catwalk broke under Garcia or he fell through an existing hole, but the incident has left the Flintco construction community “heartbroken,” said Tony DeStefano, vice president of the company’s human resources department.
Flintco representatives will fully cooperate with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local authorities in the ensuing investigation, DeStefano said, but they are not releasing any details of the incident until they have been confirmed.
Their primary concern is the wellbeing of Garcia’s family and other workers at the site who were present during the fall, DeStefano said. The industry is stereotypically “tough guy,” DeStefano said, but the company made grief counselors available.
“You don’t see this a lot,” DeStefano said. “A lot of people don’t know how to process or comprehend what just happened.”
Garcia’s death comes on the heels of the company celebrating 10 million work hours without a “lost time” incident, meaning no employee was so severely injured they weren’t able to work the next day. The phrase comes from OSHA’s accident reporting requirements.
“It’s just a painful dose of reality,” DeStefano said, adding that the incident reminds all just how dangerous construction work can be. “At the end of the day, we want all our employees to go home not just alive, but just as safe and sound as they are when they get there in the morning.”
Most of the other workers were sent home for the rest of the day, Elliott said, but several remained as medical examiner personnel arrived at the scene.
Grim-faced, they looked upward toward the hole in the catwalk as heavy rain began to pour. A few of them later helped carry Garcia's gurney to a hearse.
The building was meant to be WPX's headquarters before Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy purchased the company, which will relocate to the capital.
It is scheduled to be completed by year's end, and efforts are ongoing to lease its 260,000 square feet of office and retail space, the Tulsa World reported in March.
Heading into the afternoon, DeStefano said he was hearing from Flintco personnel all over the company’s network who were concerned for Garcia’s family and the other workers on the site.
“This was a really unfortunate and tragic situation, and we are feeling it everywhere,” he said.