Construction worker falls to death at site in downtown Tulsa

“It’s just a painful dose of reality,” DeStefano said, adding that the incident reminds all just how dangerous construction work can be. “At the end of the day, we want all our employees to go home not just alive, but just as safe and sound as they are when they get there in the morning.”

Most of the other workers were sent home for the rest of the day, Elliott said, but several remained as medical examiner personnel arrived at the scene.

Grim-faced, they looked upward toward the hole in the catwalk as heavy rain began to pour. A few of them later helped carry Garcia's gurney to a hearse.

The building was meant to be WPX's headquarters before Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy purchased the company, which will relocate to the capital.

It is scheduled to be completed by year's end, and efforts are ongoing to lease its 260,000 square feet of office and retail space, the Tulsa World reported in March.

Heading into the afternoon, DeStefano said he was hearing from Flintco personnel all over the company’s network who were concerned for Garcia’s family and the other workers on the site.

“This was a really unfortunate and tragic situation, and we are feeling it everywhere,” he said.

