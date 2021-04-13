Construction to start on 71st Street between Mingo and Memorial; lanes to close off and on for months

A major construction project that will begin on 71st Street on Thursday will affect motorists heading to Woodland Hills Mall and dozens of other businesses for the better part of a year.

Crews will replace sections of concrete on 71st between Mingo Road and Memorial Drive.

The street will be narrowed to a minimum of one lane in each direction, and left turns may be limited or restricted.

Work will be halted in November and December for the holiday shopping season, but the project will resume in January and last until the spring of 2022, the city said.

"Whatever panels of concrete are broken, they are going to replace those," city spokeswoman Laura Weber said.

Work will start at Mingo and progress west to Memorial. The intersection of 71st and Memorial — one of Tulsa's busiest — will also be affected.

Some work in the area was last done in 2014, Weber said.

"That's a heavily traveled area, so we do need to be doing maintenance pretty often," she said.

Woodland Hills Mall is just north of the affected area, and dozens of other retail shops, restaurants and other businesses are on both sides of 71st Street in the area.