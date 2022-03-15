Construction to close Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets through late summer

As of March 28, Yale Avenue will close to through traffic from 81st to 91st streets for at least four months as construction expands the stretch of road to six lanes.

The decision to widen Yale in south Tulsa came in October after the two-lane section was identified as one of the busiest and most dangerous in the city.

As construction moves into a new phase, the road will be fully closed at points, preventing through-traffic; subdivisions will be accessible for local traffic.

The widening project includes retaining walls, landscaping, waterlines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

“This is a long-overdue needed expansion of capacity in one of the most heavily utilized stretches of road in our whole city,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a previous interview.

When people see guardrails leaning over the steep banks of the road, he said, it’s “because the road is sliding down the hill. … So we are going to have retaining walls that will stand the test of time.”

The $29,257,000 project is funded by the Improve our Tulsa Sales tax. It is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023.

