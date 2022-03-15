Construction to close Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets through August

As of March 28, South Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets will close to through-traffic for at least four months as construction expands it to six lanes.

The decision to expand Yale in south Tulsa came in October after the two-lane section was identified as one of the busiest and most dangerous in the city.

As construction moves into a new phase, the road will be fully closed at points, preventing through-traffic; subdivisions will be accessible for local traffic.

The lane-expansion project includes retaining walls, landscaping, waterlines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, curb, gutter and sidewalks on both sides.

“This is a long overdue needed expansion of capacity in one of the most heavily utilized stretches of road in our whole city,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a previous interview.

When people see guardrails leaning over the steep banks of the road, he said, it’s “because the road is sliding down the hill. … So we are going to have retaining walls that will stand the test of time.”

The $29,257,000 project is funded by the Improve our Tulsa Sales tax. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.