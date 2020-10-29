Construction to begin on 'national caliber' whitewater park made possible by Oklahoma, Arkansas partnerships, officials say

Dan Sullivan, president and CEO of GRDA, which will manage the 30-acre park, said: “This has been many years in the making, and a lot of hurdles have been overcome. We’re really, really looking forward to the day when we can open it to the public, and they can see all the beauty of the area and get out and enjoy the Illinois River.”

Sullivan said there’s already a lot of activity focused on the lower Illinois River in the Tahlequah area.

“This is going to spread that out and give more people an opportunity to get out and utilize this beautiful stretch of river that we have,” he said.

Officials said the park’s name, WOKA, is a combination of water, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The city of Siloam Springs operates another water park eight miles upstream that served as the inspiration for WOKA, officials said.

In support of the new project, Siloam Springs deeded 17.25 acres to GRDA and will further partner to reinforce an existing dam.

Arkansas’s governor was equally enthusiastic.

“Thanks to the leaders and partners who shared this dream and are working so hard to bring it to life,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.