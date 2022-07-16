Construction School students begin its first home building project

A Tulsa senator celebrated a milestone for his Construction School on Saturday as its students began their first home building project, marking a transition from instruction to construction.
Sen. Kevin Mathews, R-Tulsa, partnered with several organizations to start the Construction School in South Tulsa, which opened in January. The school is dedicated to helping former justice-involved Oklahomans obtain skills to work in the construction business and “rebuild their lives.”
Now, the schools’ students will begin their first home building project.
