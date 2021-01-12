 Skip to main content
Construction on BMX facilities continues north of downtown

A groundbreaking for construction of an Olympic-quality track, a USA BMX headquarters building and a Hall of Fame museum at the Evans-Fintube property north of downtown was held in November 2019. The BMX facilities are being constructed on the north end of the 22-acre property. They are expected to include a 2,000-seat outdoor arena with a roof, an adjacent USA BMX headquarters and hall of fame, and an approximately 300-space parking lot. The project is scheduled to be completed later this year.

